Aramex launches dedicated Arabic podcast series to amplify sustainability conversations

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, UAE; 06 March 2024: Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has launched a new podcast series aligned with the recently concluded COP28 in Dubai and the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, now extended from 2023 to 2024.



Dubbed A Podcast: The Road to Sustainability and hosted by Dr. Abubaker Musa Eltom, a dedicated SDG advocate and speaker, the podcast series is strategically designed to enrich Arabic content on sustainability-related topics, with a primary focus on the UAE. The main aim of the initiative is to bridge knowledge gaps, share valuable insights and engage listeners in vital conversations through thought-provoking discussions, insightful comments, and interactive dialogues about sustainability within the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, while also supporting the broader objectives of the UAE’s efforts to foster a sustainable and prosperous future for all.



The podcast featured discussions with prominent figures in sustainability, addressing some of the most crucial topics in the field. The first episode featured Dr. Ashraf Gamal El Din, Chief Executive Officer of Hawkamah, the Institute for Corporate Governance, the DIFC. It focused on the critical role of governance, a cornerstone in the ESG framework, while exploring key themes, including the balance between compliance and reporting, the significance of transparency, and the role of regulators in shaping sustainable business practices.



Other episodes featured Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi, a member of the Ajman Royal family in the United Arab Emirates, popularly known as The Green Sheikh; Mrs. Habiba Al Mar'ashi, Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group; and Dr. Yousef M. Al-Assaf, President at Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai. These episodes covered a wide range of topics centered on education and development through sustainability, the gap between the private sector and third-sector social and community development, as well as green buildings and green future.



Commenting on the launch, Raji Hattar, Chief Sustainability Officer at Aramex, said: "We are thrilled to launch our new podcast series for Arabic-speaking audiences, with the overarching aim of filling the knowledge gap. With COP28 and the Year of Sustainability last year, which has been extended to 2024, intensifying the focus on sustainability within the region and beyond, we, as a responsible company, want to play our part and further support local and global efforts to create more awareness about critical topics within the broad spectrum of sustainability. Being the first company in the region to release an audited sustainability report about 17 years ago, our legacy has taught us to remain committed to improving the ecosystem we live in, ensuring our business is as sustainable as possible while also promoting the importance of a sustainable world through initiatives such as the launch of this new podcast series."



Marking the beginning of an engaging journey into sustainability matters while stimulating important discussions, the podcast launch is an integral component of Aramex's 'Delivering Good' initiative, which centers on Education and Youth Empowerment, Entrepreneurship, and the Environment. It aligns with Aramex's longstanding efforts, through its wide range of programs and projects, aimed at delivering a better future to the communities in the markets where it works.







