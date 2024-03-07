Alfardan Properties Launches the Exclusive Alfardan Oyster Privilege Club

(MENAFN- Creatives Amplified) Doha- Qatar, March 4th, 2024 Alfardan Properties is proud to unveil the Alfardan Oyster Privilege Club (AOPC), an innovative membership programme tailored to enrich the lifestyle and experience of corporate entities and their employees. The programme was launched at an exclusive press conference at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl - Doha on March 4th 2024, and attended by members of Qatar’s press.



The Alfardan Oyster Privilege Club is a one-of-a-kind product that offers an array of bespoke services and unparalleled experiences. It has been meticulously crafted to provide an array of elite services and privileges to discerning businesses and companies across Qatar. From favorable rates on rooms, suites, and more than 50 world-class F&B outlets alongside renowned spas at luxury hotels, to access to catering, meeting rooms, and event spaces, through Alfardan Hospitality. In addition to advanced medical care in partnership with Alfardan Medical with Northwestern Medicine and preferred rates on the prestigious Alfardan Jewellery brands.



Commenting on the launch, Mohamed Sleiman, Chief Operating Officer of Alfardan Properties and Alfardan Hospitality, stated: “At Alfardan Properties, we have always strived to go beyond conventional standards, and the Alfardan Oyster Privilege Club is a reflection of that ethos. We are delighted to launch this unique and one-of-a-kind product in the country, dedicated to provide unparalleled experiences for our diverse audience. This programme is not just about tangible benefits; it's a gateway to a world of unmatched services, distinction, and hospitality.”



The AOPC is not just an extension; it's an evolution from the Alfardan Living Privilege Programme launched more than three years ago, targeting our residential tenants, providing them with a range of bespoke opportunities. It is a transformative initiative aimed at top corporate accounts, starting with our valued commercial tenants who have been the cornerstone of our success at Alfardan Properties. Their unwavering loyalty has served as a driving force, inspiring us to give back to our community in meaningful ways. This programme extends the Alfardan experience to a broader audience, its scope extending far beyond, encompassing a diverse range of businesses across various industries in Qatar.



At Alfardan, we strive to provide value to our commercial tenants by offering key opportunities for business development. Our strategic partnerships with Fadaat Media through their Alif Bookstore, for instance, and Sports Corner, as another example, have highlighted how through the AOPC, Alfardan Properties is able to go by providing growth opportunities, utilizing the cross-promotion of our existing customer base and employees at Alfardan Group.



Partnering companies are able to tap into our databases, benefitting their business through offering their products and services at preferred rates through the Alfardan Oyster Privilege Club and the relevant extensive network. This privilege club marks a milestone on Alfardan Properties’ journey to expanding these privileges to further enhance business opportunities for mutual growth and success.



The Alfardan Oyster Privilege Club welcomes businesses of all types, creating a vibrant and inclusive community that fosters shared benefits and extraordinary opportunities.

The Alfardan Oyster Privilege Club is also available through four-tiered membership options: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze, guaranteeing that members experience the epitome of luxury and convenience.



An accompanying mobile app ensures that members of the Alfardan Oyster Privilege Club can access all privileges digitally, as well as stay informed about offers and happenings, book hotel rooms and tables at F&B outlets and more. They can present their digital membership card to avail the privileges and get personal recognition from the comfort of their personal devices. For further details about the Alfardan Oyster Privilege Club and its exclusive benefits, kindly visit our website at



