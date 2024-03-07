Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins Appointed to Federal Reserve Bank Board of Directors

(MENAFN- Coppin State University) BALTIMORE – Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins was elected by the Federal Reserve System Board of Governors to the prestigious board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Baltimore Branch.



The branch makes up the fifth district of 12 regional Reserve Banks. Jenkins will serve a three-year term that begins this month. Jenkins is the first university president in Maryland to be elected to the Board.



“It is a pleasure to serve on the board. I look forward to using my diverse experience and insights about business, healthcare, and higher education to help shape economic policy, and strengthen partnerships between financial institutions and the communities they serve,” shared Jenkins.



Under Jenkins’ leadership, Coppin has experienced unprecedented growth and achievement, expanded its academic portfolio, increased enrollment, elevated its brand, generated increased funding for capital projects, and achieved historic milestones in student retention, fundraising, graduation rates, endowment growth, corporate partnerships, and alumni engagement.



Jenkins’ higher education contributions have been recognized by numerous organizations, and he has been inducted into 10 prestigious academic honors, business, and leadership societies. The Baltimore Business Journal included him in their “Faces to Watch,” the Baltimore Sun listed him among the Top 25 Marylanders to Watch, and the Maryland Daily Record named him to their “Power List” in Higher Education and selected him as a recipient of the Maryland Daily Record Influential Marylander award.



Jenkins is a United States Army veteran who began his path to the presidency as a first-generation college graduate of Fayetteville State University. He earned a master’s degree from North Carolina Central University and a doctorate from Virginia Tech. Jenkins is the first graduate in the history of Virginia Tech’s Educational Leadership and Policy Studies doctoral program to become a college or university president.



The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond manages the nation’s money supply to keep inflation low, to help the economy grow, and to supervise and regulate financial institutions. The regional district includes the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.





