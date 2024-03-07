In First Visit To Kashmir After Article 370 Abrogation, PM Modi Bats For 'Swadesh Darshan And Wed In India'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched and dedicated to the nation more than 50 projects worth Rs 6,400 crore in Srinagar on Tuesday, in his first visit to Kashmir Valley after the scrapping of Article 370.

The Prime Minister also spoke to a couple of beneficiaries under the Viksit Bharat-Viksit Jammu and Kashmir programme in Srinagar and lauded their accomplishments in respective entrepreneurial ventures.

Addressing the mammoth gathering of Valley residents, PM Modi said that the 'forehead of India' is slated for new peaks of growth, on back of slew of development projects launched today. He also reiterated the fact that Viksit J&K is the priority of Viksit Bharat.

“This is the New Jammu Kashmir that we had been waiting for decades. This is New Jammu Kashmir for which Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee made sacrifices. This new Jammu Kashmir has the courage to overcome any challenge,” he said.

Addressing the crowd at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, PM Modi said, "the feeling of coming to the heaven on earth is beyond words."

Unveiling Centre's plan to bring exemplary growth in Jammu and Kashmir, he spoke about two programmes in particular - Swadesh Darshan scheme and Wed in India and explained how this will set the state on robust growth path.

"Today, six projects have been dedicated under Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Also, next phase of the 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme will see beginning of another 30 projects," he said.

PM Modi hailed the state administration for hosting biggest ever tourists in 2023 and also the residents for extending warm hospitality.

“Tourism is breaking all the records in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2023 alone, more than 2 crore tourists visited here. Lot of big celebrities are also converging to the state and getting overwhelmed with its beauty," he said.

'My next mission is Wed in India,' PM Modi told the gathering and also urged the countrymen to pick Jammu and Kashmir for their destination weddings, rather than splurging abundant money on foreign location marriages.

As part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme at Bakshi Stadium, the PM interacted with a number of beneficiaries from Jammu, Kupwara, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipura, Kathua and Kishtwar.