Ahlibank – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Ahlibank Q.P.S.C. (ABQ) at ‘A+’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed ABQ’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb+’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.



The Bank’s LT FCR is set three notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of official extraordinary support in case of need. This is based on the government’s strong track record of supporting Qatari banks. Moreover, the government has ownership stakes in all Qatari banks. The government’s financial capacity to support the Bank is also considered to be strong given Qatar’s sovereign ratings (‘AA’/‘A1+’/Stable).



ABQ’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’ (indicating modest risk). The CFS is supported by the Bank’s strong and supportive shareholder base, solid capitalisation, sound asset quality, and consistently good profitability. These strengths are counterbalanced to some degree by ABQ’s still comparatively high – although reduced – exposure to the real estate and contracting sectors, its considerably increased reliance on wholesale funding and its small size and limited market share. A further negative factor is the lack of disclosure on borrower and customer deposit concentrations, as well as the level of reliance on non-resident deposits.



The principal credit strength relates to the government’s shareholding of almost 50% in the Bank; this should help ABQ in accessing either capital or liquidity support if needed. This also makes up for ABQ’s limited size and market share, giving it good access to public sector business.



ABQ is a small bank within the context of the Qatari banking system with a focus on corporate banking. The Bank has a modest domestic franchise and share of banking system assets. While concentrations by individual borrower and customer depositor are not publicly available, the Bank’s loan book exhibits rather high – albeit reduced in recent years – concentration to the cyclical real estate and construction sectors; the latter has been a source of NPL accretion at other banks in the not too distant past. As a result of the government’s high shareholding, the Bank has access to government related financing, in addition to increased franchise value. In this regard, lending to GREs increased almost ten-fold – albeit from a small base – to account for 8% of the credit portfolio at end-2023. More importantly, on the liability side of the Bank’s balance sheet, total deposits from GREs contributed a very significant 36% to total customer deposits.



The Bank’s asset quality has been consistently very sound. ABQ’s conservative and prudent risk appetite, and capable underwriting and business processing have allowed it to maintain NPLs at low levels throughout different cycles. Assisted mainly by settlements and transfers to the Stage 2 category, NPLs (stage 3 loans net of suspended interest) continued to decline in 2023, reducing the NPLs to gross loans ratio to 1.8% – slightly lower than the sector norm. Nevertheless, renewed NPL growth cannot be ruled out given the considerable rise in Stage 2 loans to 18% of the credit portfolio in 2023. In response, ABQ continued transferring a significant proportion of operating profit to provisions (including precautionary loan loss provisions – LLPs), enhancing the already more than full loan loss reserve (LLR) coverage to a solid level (281%) in 2023.



ABQ’s profitability is good and slightly better than the sector average, and this factor continues to exert positive pressure to the ratings. Notwithstanding significant risk charges in recent years, the Bank has been consistently reporting good results, supported by its above average net interest margin (NIM) and good operating cost control; the latter is mainly the result of operating a small branch network. CI expects cost of risk to continue eroding a considerable proportion of operating profit, although at the net level ROAA is anticipated to remain sound, boosted by the Bank’s solid operating profitability.



ABQ’s liquidity profile is considered satisfactory, albeit subject to high utilisation of wholesale funding like most other banks in Qatar. Although the latter (mostly short-term interbank funding) increased substantially at end-2023, this is mitigated by the large holdings of liquid and quasi-liquid assets – the bulk of which comprise government securities issued by the State of Qatar – and the substantial placements with other banks. The interbank ratio of (bank placements over short-term interbank liabilities) increased to almost 100% at end-2023. Qatari government debt is repoable with the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and other local banks, and therefore constitutes an important source of liquidity. The banking system as a whole exhibits somewhat tighter funding and liquidity ratios compared to other markets. The funding position of banks is impacted by the narrow domestic retail funding base and limited availability of non-governmental corporate deposits. As long as Qatari banks (including ABQ) retain good access to international capital markets for medium-term financing, funding should not be a constraint, especially as the government has shown itself to be both willing and able to add liquidity whenever needed.



The Bank’s capitalisation remains one of its key strengths and an important supporting factor to the ratings. The total CAR of 20.8% at end-2023 remained well above the QCB’s minimum requirement of 14% (including conservation buffer, D-SIB buffer and ICAAP Pillar II capital charge), and even slightly higher than the sector average of what is considered a well-capitalised Qatari banking system. Notwithstanding a decrease due to accelerated asset growth, the Bank’s total equity to total assets ratio is also very sound, providing ample scope for asset growth. Internal capital generation has been merely adequate in recent years – and decreased to a modest level in 2023 – due to ongoing high precautionary loan loss provisioning combined with a high dividend payout ratio.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. Similarly, there are currently no factors present that make a movement in Outlook in either direction likely in the short to medium term.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



As financial metrics (with the exception of liquidity) are already rather strong, further improvement is unlikely to put upward pressure on either the BSR or CFS as this would not be enough to offset the challenges related to size.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



A lowering of the Bank’s LT FCR, or a revision of the outlook to Negative, would require a deterioration of its BSR, or a downgrade of the sovereign’s ratings, or a change in CI’s view of the government’s willingness and financial capacity to provide support. Given ABQ’s current financial metrics, a lowering of its BSR also appears unlikely in the short term and would probably require a very marked deterioration in asset quality and/or funding and liquidity metrics.



Contact About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in October 1994. The ratings were last updated in March 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



