Commercial Bank’s Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Commercial Bank (CB) at ‘A-’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed CB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb-’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb+’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.



The Bank’s LT FCR is set three notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of official extraordinary support in case of need. This is based on the single largest ownership by the government through Qatar Investment Authority and the government’s strong track record of support for Qatari banks. The government’s financial capacity to support the Bank is also considered to be strong given Qatar’s sovereign ratings (‘AA’/Stable).



CB’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The latter reflects Qatar’s very strong external balances, including very high current account surpluses, as well as increasing foreign exchange reserves and significantly declining external debt. The OPERA also reflects the low risks to domestic political stability, Qatar’s abundant hydrocarbon resources, and the continued reforms by the government that are intended to diversify the economy and reduce labour market segmentation. Nonetheless, substantial geopolitical risk factors as well as the relative dependence on hydrocarbons continue to weigh on OPERA.



The CFS is supported by CB’s well-established franchise as the third largest bank in Qatar, improving profitability, a comfortable net loans to stable funds ratio and a high LCR. These strengths are counterbalanced to some degree by the Bank’s fairly large exposure to the real estate sector, and the higher reliance on wholesale funding compared to peers.



Notwithstanding the improving operating environment buoyed by favourable oil prices, credit growth was limited in 2023 due to loan repayments and weaker demand for credit. At CB, the contraction in the loan book led to a small decline in total assets at end-2023. The loan book remained skewed towards the corporate sector, reflecting its well-established franchise in this customer segment. This exposure continues to be fairly well diversified across a wide range of industries, although the exposure to the real estate sector has risen to a moderately high level. This concentration risk is mitigated by the favourable real estate market and further comfort is derived from the Bank’s still sound loan asset quality metrics. Furthermore, the Bank remains focused on reshaping its loan book by increasing lending to the government and retail sector. The latter formed a low proportion of the loan book at end-2023.



The Bank’s loan asset quality metrics weakened following the outbreak of the pandemic and the ending of forbearance measures at end-2022, which led to another large increase in NPLs. The latter was further impacted by the contraction in the loan book, resulting in a rise in the NPL ratio which remained higher than the peer group average at end-2023. An offsetting positive is the continued maintenance of a more than full coverage, although this too lagged the peer group average at end-2023. An area of concern is the high level of Stage 2 loans, albeit that accretion has slowed in recent periods. In this regard, CI continues to draw comfort from the Bank’s still sound loan asset quality metrics. Furthermore, good economic growth prospects, the improving operating environment and ongoing recovery of businesses from the pandemic augur well for the banking sector going forward.



CB’s customer deposits contracted in 2023 partly due to the higher interest rate environment. This decline was also very much in line with the slower lending and the fall in net loans. While the already overstretched loan to deposit ratio tightened further, the higher level of term funding eased the net loans to stable funds ratio to a very comfortable position. Depositor concentration, which is not disclosed, is also expected to be high given the situation at other Qatari banks. The Bank also has a higher reliance on wholesale funding compared to peers. These wholesale funds were largely sourced from overseas (40.1% from Europe). In general, the Qatari banking system as a whole exhibits somewhat tighter liquidity ratios compared to other markets mainly due to the limited domestic retail funding base and availability of non-government corporate deposits. Consequently, as long as the Qatari banks retain good access to international capital markets for medium-term financing, funding will remain manageable, especially as the government sector has proven both willing and able to add liquidity whenever needed. Refinancing risk for CB is considered moderate given its majority government ownership and its status as the third largest bank. CB’s liquidity buffer is considered sound, aided by a rising book of investment securities and a very good liquidity coverage ratio in 2023.



An area of negative development is the drop in capital ratios. This was mainly due to adjustments made to equity in relation to the consolidation of certain SPVs in both 2022 and 2023, upon the recommendation of the Bank’s new auditors. The redemption of certain Tier 2 capital in 2023 also led to a further drop in Total CAR at end 2023. While capital ratios were among the lowest in the peer group in 2023, this is anticipated to be a temporary position and would be rectified when the related shares scheme matures. The 2023 earnings were also not included in the capital ratios calculation. Furthermore, CI is of the opinion that the Bank has a reasonable degree of capital flexibility given its good access to the capital market for AT-1 and Tier 2 capital. Moreover, investor sentiment is positive given the good economic growth prospects and stronger fiscal position of the government in recent periods. In terms of leverage, the Bank’s total equity to total assets ratio (balance sheet leverage) remains fairly stable and solid, and is also largely on par with many of its peers. The internal capital generation rate is also sound, supported by a fairly conservative payout ratio notwithstanding some increases in recent years.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook on the LT FCR and BSR indicates that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. Notwithstanding the potential improvement to various financial metrics given the higher economic growth forecast, improving operating environment, and good access to capital markets, CI however anticipates that a number of CB’s key metrics are likely to still lag the peer group averages.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



An upgrade over the next 12 months or a positive change in the Outlook would require a marked improvement in loan asset quality and a significant strengthening of the capital base.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



A downgrade of the Bank’s FCRs or a revision of the outlook to Negative would require a lowering of the BSR or a change in CI’s view of the government’s willingness and financial capacity to provide support. The former could be the result of a significant weakening of loan asset quality metrics, and/or a further drop in the Bank’s capital ratios.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1986. The ratings were last updated in March 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2024





