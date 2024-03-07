SHOWTIME! PLACES THE MUSICAL TALENTS OF QATAR FOUNDATION SCHOOL STUDENTS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 6 March 2024: A diverse group of students, teachers, and staff members from Qatar Foundation’s schools have dazzled audiences at SHOWTIME! – the musical production that showcases their talent for the performing arts, and how creative opportunities expand the learning experience.

This year's edition – ‘SHOWTIME! 2024: A Celebration of Family Musicals’ – offered a captivating journey through musicals designed for family enjoyment, blending timeless classics with modern favorites. Original medleys from iconic films and award-winning productions from the West End and Broadway spotlighted the talents of students and staff from schools under Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Pre-University Education.

Alongside English renditions, 30 per cent of performances in this year's show are in Arabic, overseen by the Qatari singer Dana Al-Meer. These performances are designed to showcase the diverse linguistic talents of both native and non-native Arabic speakers, ensuring a culturally rich and expansive experience.

Abeer Al Khalifa, President of Pre-University Education at Qatar Foundation, said: “Each year, our students amaze us with their incredible talents on stage. I am thrilled to see our PUE community embracing new and enjoyable ways of self-expression."

Al Khalifa emphasized the benefits that participating in the production brings to students, saying, "Engaging in the arts, especially in a multicultural and multilingual setting, encourages students to empathize with different perspectives and narratives. This exposure not only broadens their understanding of the world but also hones their ability to communicate effectively and collaborate with others.

“Integrating Arabic into the theatrical performance SHOWTIME! this year is not just about the language; it also involves fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation among our students for the culture that defines their identity. By doing this, we are preparing them to be global citizens with a strong sense of their values and identity.

"Emphasizing Arabic in our annual performance aligns with our educational strategy, prioritizing culture, language, and identity in our extracurricular activities. It illustrates our belief that learning and maintaining the mother tongue is crucial.”

Aya Qasim, who came to watch her daughter Ghalia Juma, one of the participates in the show, said: “Seeing Ghalia take the stage at SHOWTIME! was beyond words. Her skill, enthusiasm, and commitment were evident in every word, and every move. It wasn’t merely a performance; it was an unveiling of her genuine essence. I couldn't be prouder."

Qasim explained that her daughter’s social interactions, self-confidence, and stage presence have all seen remarkable evolution, saying: "These programs wonderfully enrich the students' personalities, offering them a platform to grow with every season. This is her third time, and each year, I've seen tremendous growth in her character and her performance."

Alexander Beck, whose son Felix participated in the show, said: “His excitement brought us out to support him from the opening day of the show.

“It's peculiar yet delightful to observe my son singing in Arabic, despite his lack of understanding or fluency in the language. Just a week ago, Felix was surprised to see Arab children singing Beethoven's Symphony in German. Now, he's experiencing something similar.

“Supporting my son in his passions is crucial for me. He participated in SHOWTIME! last year and couldn't wait to join again this year – he truly loves it. For me, the joy comes from seeing him learn, explore, and engage with new experiences, all while indulging in an activity he adores.”

Haneen Makhloufi, mother of SHOWTIME! participant Sarah Al-Kuwari, a student at Qatar Academy Sidra, said: "The show has really helped my daughter become braver and more confident. It's great to see her doing something fun and good for her instead of just using technology.

"I support initiatives that promote the Arabic language – it's refreshing to see Arabic getting attention in entertainment."

SHOWTIME! performances will continue on 7 and 8 March in the Pre-University Education (PUE) Theater in QF's Education City.







