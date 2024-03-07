U.S. to replenish strategic oil reserves amid global uncertainty

(MENAFN) In response to ongoing geopolitical tensions and the aftermath of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the United States Department of Energy announced plans on Wednesday to purchase approximately three million barrels of oil for its strategic reserve. This initiative aims to bolster the country's energy security and address concerns stemming from its gradual depletion of oil reserves, following record sales totaling around 180 million barrels in 2022. The decision comes amidst heightened volatility in global oil markets, with prices surpassing USD100 per barrel in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine.



According to details outlined in the statement issued by the US Department of Energy, the three million barrels of oil are slated to be acquired and added to the strategic reserve by September, with the procurement process expected to commence in April. This move reflects the administration's commitment, led by President Joe Biden, to mitigate the impact of previous reserve withdrawals and stabilize the energy market.



The US Energy Administration reported that the strategic oil reserve in the United States saw a modest increase of 710 thousand barrels, bringing the total to 361 million barrels. Despite this replenishment effort, crude oil inventories in the country surged to their highest levels in four months, rising by 1.3 million barrels from the previous week to reach 448.5 million barrels.



The decision to bolster strategic oil reserves underscores the importance of maintaining a robust energy infrastructure and ensuring resilience in the face of global disruptions. By replenishing reserves, the United States aims to enhance its ability to weather market fluctuations and safeguard against potential supply disruptions, thereby promoting stability and security in the energy sector. As geopolitical tensions continue to evolve, strategic initiatives such as these play a crucial role in safeguarding national interests and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of vital energy resources.

MENAFN07032024000045015682ID1107946874