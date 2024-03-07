Oil prices stabilize amid positive Chinese trade data, mixed market sentiment

(MENAFN) Oil prices stabilized on Thursday, maintaining the gains achieved the previous night, buoyed by upbeat Chinese trade figures and favorable data from the United States indicating a smaller-than-anticipated rise in crude inventories along with a significant drawdown from fuel stocks. Despite these positive indicators, concerns lingered regarding the possibility of delayed interest rate cuts in the United States, which somewhat tempered the upward momentum.



Brent crude futures edged down by eight cents to settle at USD82.88 per barrel by 07:36 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped by seven cents to USD79.06 per barrel. The optimism in the market was primarily driven by Chinese trade data surpassing expectations, with both imports and exports showing robust growth, signaling promising demand prospects for oil.



Commenting on the market dynamics, Tina Ting, an independent analyst based in Oakland, highlighted the significance of China's trade balance data as a positive indicator for oil market expectations. However, Ting also noted a prevailing sense of risk aversion across financial markets, as evidenced by declines in stock prices on Wall Street.



The mixed sentiment reflects the delicate balance between positive economic indicators and lingering concerns about the trajectory of global economic growth. While encouraging data from China and the United States provide some support to oil prices, uncertainties surrounding monetary policy decisions, particularly regarding potential interest rate adjustments in the US, continue to weigh on market sentiment.



Overall, the stability in oil prices amidst these dynamics underscores the complex interplay of various factors influencing the energy market, from supply and demand dynamics to broader economic trends and geopolitical developments. As market participants closely monitor evolving conditions, the path forward for oil prices remains subject to a range of factors, both domestic and international.

