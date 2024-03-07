Gold prices rise to new levels amid economic uncertainty, Fed speculation

(MENAFN) During Asian trading on Thursday, gold prices soared to reach unprecedented levels, poised to mark their seventh consecutive daily increase. This surge was fueled by a combination of weak US economic data and indications from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggesting potential interest rate cuts in the coming months if inflationary pressures subside.



In spot transactions, the precious metal surged by 0.5 percent to reach USD2,159.79 per ounce, after reaching an all-time high of USD2,161.09 earlier in the session. Similarly, US gold futures also saw a notable increase, rising by 0.4 percent to USD2,167.00.



The rally in gold prices received a significant boost following Powell's comments on Wednesday, where he hinted at the likelihood of interest rate cuts in the near future "if the economy develops broadly as expected" and if there is further evidence of subdued inflation. Powell's upcoming speech later in the day is anticipated to provide further insights into the Fed's monetary policy stance.



The allure of gold as an investment has been further enhanced by the prospect of low interest rates, as the precious metal does not offer yield like traditional financial assets. This has led investors to flock towards gold as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.



In addition to gold, other precious metals also experienced mixed movements in prices. Silver witnessed a modest increase of 0.4 percent in spot transactions, reaching USD24.25 per ounce. However, platinum saw a slight decline of 0.1 percent to USD906.82 per ounce, while palladium experienced a more notable drop of 0.8 percent to USD1,033.44 per ounce.



The current rally in gold prices reflects investors' concerns over the trajectory of the global economy and the potential for further monetary policy interventions by central banks to support growth and stabilize inflation.

