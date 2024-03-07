Ministry Announces Working Hours In Qatar During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Working hours during the holy month of Ramadan for ministries, government agencies, public bodies and institutions were announced today, Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued a circular specifying the working hours.

The circular stated that on the occasion of the approaching month of Ramadan, it was decided that the official working hours during the holy month for civil servants would be five hours a day, starting from nine in the morning until two in the afternoon.



It added that employees may be permitted to show up late, no later than ten o'clock in the morning, provided that they complete the official five working hours and provided that work requirements are met.

The remote work system will be implemented during the holy month, allowing a percentage not exceeding (30 percent) of the total number of employees to perform their work tasks remotely, provided that priority is given to Qatari mothers and people with disabilities, in a way that does not impact the work requirements.

The circular further stated that for the health and education sectors, the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, each within its jurisdiction, shall determine official working hours and dates in accordance with the nature of the work.