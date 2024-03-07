(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Iconic Ballets "La Bayadère" and "Sleeping Beauty" Will be Presented at the Melico Salazar Theater ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Air France flights to Costa Rica Travel What Precautions to Take if Your Rafting in a River With Crocodiles Travel Ultra-Luxury Cruise Travels Through the Costa Rican Pacific Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a“State Policy” and Places Sustainability as a“Necessity”

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle The Diner En Blanc Event Returns in its Seventh Edition After a Pause Due to the Pandemic Culture & Lifestyle Is Costa Rica One Of The Smallest Countries In The World? Culture & Lifestyle Envision: Cultural Meeting Celebrates Twelve Editions in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle National Theater Company Reactivated a Contest That Enhances Development of Theatrical Stage Direction in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Potential Violations of Privacy in the Transfer of Iris Data

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Entertainment Updated: March 5, 2024 Iconic Ballets“La Bayadère” and“Sleeping Beauty” Will be Presented at the Melico Salazar Theater

Together with The Gulfcoast Studio Company of the United States, the National Ballet Company of Costa Rica presents the shows

By TCRN STAFF March 5, 202420 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadCulture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - March 5, 2024The Diner En Blanc Event Returns in its Seventh Edition After a Pause Due to the Pandemic Environment TCRN STAFF - March 5, 2024Golfito:The Gateway to Golfo Dulce Health TCRN STAFF - March 4, 2024World Animal Sterilization Day: Know the Benefits of This Procedure for Your Pet TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

As part of the start of its 2024 season, Ballet Nacional de Costa Rica (BNC) will present“Estrellas del Siglo XXI: Ballet Espectacular”, on March 16 and 17 at the Melico Salazar Theater.

A show where attendees will enjoy, in the same night, the iconic ballets of“La Bayadère” and“The Sleeping Beauty” among others from the international classical and contemporary repertoire.

The performance will be made up of more than ten dancers from Gulfcoast Studio Company, who have been awarded multiple international awards ten professional dancers from the National Ballet of Costa Rica will also participate.

“It will be a gala that brings together the best of the world of ballet, the outstanding dancers of the National Ballet of Costa Rica join one of the most prestigious ballet companies in the United States; The Gulf coast Studio Company,” said Viviana Clare, CEO of BNCR are now available at specialticket

> - Advertisement - SourceMelissa Gonzalez ViaDelgado Wilmer Useche