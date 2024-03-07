(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); The Diner En Blanc Event Returns in its Seventh Edition After a Pause Due to the Pandemic ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Culture & Lifestyle Updated: March 5, 2024 The Diner En Blanc Event Returns in its Seventh Edition After a Pause Due to the Pandemic

Bringing together personalities from showbiz, television, fashion, art and the business world

Culture & Lifestyle Updated: March 5, 2024 The Diner En Blanc Event Returns in its Seventh Edition After a Pause Due to the Pandemic

Bringing together personalities from showbiz, television, fashion, art and the business world

By TCRN STAFF March 5, 2024

The Diner en Blanc, an event attended by“memberships” and where participants must wear white, will return in 2024 for its seventh edition last edition took place in March 2020, days before the pandemic was declared in Costa Rica and mass events were prohibited.

However, after the return to normality, this activity was not carried out until now, whose organizers officially announced it last Wednesday on their social networks now there is no further information about the date, time and place, which is revealed until the day of the event itself.

The Diner en Blanc brings together personalities from showbiz television, fashion, art and the business world are summoned to one or more places, from where buses leave to the chosen place.

In past years the headquarters were:

Savannah Core

Peace Garden (in front of the Metallic building)

La Soledad square in the Chinese neighborhood

Hacienda Espinal

Here attendees must pay a certain amount in dollars in advance, but this does not include food, drinks, or the decoration of each table. That is the responsibility of those who are invited.

“Diner en Blanc does not guarantee that the host can fulfill all the orders you make on the site, nor is it responsible for said orders,” indicates one of the terms and conditions of the activity.

As reported by the German network DW, in 1988 the Frenchman François Pasquier decided to organize a secret picnic in Paris to meet new people.

“That's why he asked his friends to bring other friends. And thus the idea of ​​Diner en Blanc was born: the largest culinary event in the world, which brought together tens of thousands of people every year,” reads the DW article.

For its part, National Geographic explains that Diner en Blanc is a global epicurean phenomenon (relating to pleasures). It is celebrated in more than 70 cities in more than 25 countries around the world, including Mexico and Costa Rica.

Each event is led by local organizers“who fell in love with the concept and have wanted to bring it to their cities, giving this meeting a local flavor,” the publication details.

Éric Jean jean

Cyril Bagues

Gabriel Clare

Mauricio López

Arlene Raventós-

