Culture & Lifestyle Updated: March 6, 2024 The 10 careers with the Most Modest Salaries in Costa Rica By TCRN STAFF March 6, 2024

Every year, many young people in Costa Rica finish their college years to begin a new path by choosing a university career. For this reason, parents guide their children to choose the best option so that they have a good performance in the profession, through vocational tests, latest surveys, job demands, among others.

According to data collected by Conare in 2022, these are the careers, at the college evel, in Costa Rica that show the lowest monthly salaries:

1 Gender Studies: ₡500,305.

2 Tourism: ₡509,061.

3 Water Resources Management: ₡530,469.

4 Preschool Education: ₡544,306.

5 Geography: ₡553,604.

But remember money does not bring happiness, you should council your kids to take into account all the factors that will give them a satisfying life and not only the monetary outcomes of as career.-

SourceTCRN STAFF ViaBeleida Delgado