PM And UK's Cameron Discuss Bilateral Ties, Gaza Developments

London: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met here today with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK HE David Cameron.

The meeting discussed the two countries cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them. The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories; the efforts for reaching an immediate ceasefire in the strip; protecting civilians; and ensuring continued and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to those trapped in Gaza.