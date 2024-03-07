Palestine Condemns Israeli Occupation's Approval Of Building 3,500 New Settlement Units

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: Palestine condemned Wednesday the Israeli occupation's approval of the construction of 3,500 new settlement units to further expand new colonies in adjacent to Jerusalem, particularly Ma'ale Adumim settlement.

The colonizer with all its forms is void and unlawful in accordance with international law and international legitimacy resolutions. It is a broader Israeli move to reignite conflict, war cycles and violence, according to the Palestinian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The statement called for international sanctions to deter all racial and colonialism settlement systems, in addition to imposing sanctions on all entities that back, deepen and legalize the colonizer.