Qatari Aid Plane For Gaza Arrives In Egypt

Doha, Qatar: An aircraft belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces arrived in the city of El Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 43 tons of aid, including food supplies provided by the Qatari Red Crescent, bringing the total number of planes of aid to 84.
This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people and its full support for them during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.
