Qatar Participates In World Police Summit 2024 In Dubai

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Dubai: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Interior, is participating in the three-day World Police Summit (WPS) 2024 in Dubai, held under the motto "Uniting Global Forces for a Safer Tomorrow".
The delegation of the State of Qatar in the WPS 2024 is headed by the Director of Public Security Maj. Gen. Abdullah Mohammed Al Suwaidi.
The WPS 2024 brings together law enforcement agencies to enhance international cooperation and innovation, highlight the best global practices in combating crime and develop solutions and strategies that shape the future of the field.
