Rawdat Al Khail Wellness Center Provides Guidance On Healthy Lifestyle During Ramadan

Doha, Qatar: Wellness Center at Rawdat Al Khail has conducted an awareness event by gym instructors and health coaches targeting wellness clients to provide guidance on identifying possible ways of continuing their usual exercise program, healthy eating, sleep, and self-care during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Dr. Sarah Rashid Musa, Wellness In-Charge at Rawdat Al Khail health center and Consultant Community Medicine, states that“fasting can have effect on different variables including nutrition, hydration, and sleep patterns. It also reduces alertness, motivation, physical and psychomotor performance, therefore it is important to plan a holistic approach to meet the need for each individual including biological, psychological, cognitive and behavioral and not be“one -size-fits-it”.

Patients were made aware of the importance of maintaining their physical activity during Ramadan to enhance their weight control, physical and muscular fitness, mental health, help to control medical conditions and increase energy level. Gym instructors explained the precautions to be taken while practicing physical activities during the month of Ramadan. For example, exercising before Iftar should be limited and for no longer than 60 minutes, preferably in an air-conditioned location and avoid aggressive and high-intensity exercise. After breaking the fast, to drink sufficient amount of fluids and water, have a good rest and avoid physical activity immediately after Iftar. Individuals with health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure or pregnant should consult their physician before starting physical activity and fasting. For those patients, measuring blood sugar or blood pressure is advisable before, during and after exercise.

“One of the biggest challenges of fasting is staying hydrated,” Dr. Sarah added. It is essential to drink plenty of water before sunrise and keep your body hydrated, avoid sugary drinks like sodas and energy drinks. Getting enough sleep is also essential to help the body recharge and recover aiming for 7-8 hours of sleep per night and try to go to bed early to maintain the sleep cycle. To help improve quality of sleep, avoid caffeine and other stimulants before bedtime. Also to consider naps and schedule times to rest to avoid fatigue.



Health coaches have provided advise on how to maintain a balanced meal that includes complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats as well as the significance of replacing calorie-dense food like fried items and sweet with nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to help keep the energy level stable throughout the day. Different Ramadan exercise and meal planners were distributed to the patients. Each planner includes tips for what food to avoid or limit, what to increase and general advise for the month of Ramadan.

The campaign has also included distribution of dates, water and customized cards containing tips for staying active and healthy during Ramadan.