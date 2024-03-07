Over 8,000 New Vehicles Registered In January 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The total number of registered new vehicles during January 2024 has reached 8512 new vehicles, a monthly increase of 151.1% and it showed an annual increase of 33.2%.

The Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) released this data in its 121st issue of Qatar; Monthly Statistics bulletin, which highlights the most important statistical changes that occurred in the country during January 2024 in addition to extracts from the results of the 2020 Census.

Traffic accidents cases without counting the accidents without injuries, a total of 843 traffic cases were recorded during January 2024, showing a monthly increase of 6.2% and an annual increase by 7.0%. Light injuries are accounted for most traffic accidents cases during the same month, with 93%, followed by severe injuries by 5%. However, 17 deaths were recorded, equivalent to 2% of total traffic accidents cases.

A rise in total number of new driver's licenses at a monthly rate of 23.6% was also recorded.

It further added that 2,514 births have been registered during January 2024, a 2.6% increase in comparison with last month. On the other hand, 240 deaths were recorded during the same period, an increase of 1.7% compared to December 2023.

Moreover, January 2024 witnessed a monthly increase of 1.3% of total marriage contracts. While the total divorce certificates remained the same as they were in the previous month. The total number of marriage contracts reached 393 marriage contracts, while the total number of divorce certificates reached 141 cases.

As for the Social Security statements, it reached QR80 Million in January 2024, for 14362 beneficiaries, recording a monthly increase of 4.9% for the value of social security and a monthly increase of 1.6% for the number of beneficiaries of Social Security.

Meanwhile the total number of inbound visitors reached about 703 thousand, recording a monthly increase of 35.5% (compared to December 2023) and recorded an annual increase of 106.5% (compared to January 2023). The highest number of visitors was from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at 53%. As for visitors by type of port, the visitors via Land make up the highest percentage with 47% of the total number of visitors.

As for the Banking Sector; Total Broad Money Supply (M2) recorded about QR 735 Billion during January 2024, an annual increase of 4.6% compared with January 2023. On the other hand, cash equivalents; including Commercial Bank Deposits, attained for QR 1014 Billion during January 2024. The figure has recorded an annual increase of 5.6% compared to January 2023, when deposits recorded approximately QR 960 Billion.

Regarding the data of buildings permits issued, the total number of permits has reached 771 permits during January 2024, recording a monthly increase of 23.0% and an annual increase of 6.9%.

The figure also showed a monthly rise in the total value of real estate sold by an average of 26.1% during January 2024 compared to the previous month.