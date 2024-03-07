US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue Reflects Deep Bilateral Relationship: Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The sixth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue focused on the foremost policy priorities and issues of shared concern for the two countries, and the topics tackled at this year's dialogue highlight the breadth and depth of the 50-year US-Qatar relationship, US Ambassador to Qatar H E Timmy Davis said.

Speaking to the QNA, the Ambassador said the“discussions among political leaders and subject-matter experts will delve into a range of topics, from bilateral defence cooperation to professional and academic exchanges; information technology infrastructure to artificial intelligence; from counterterrorism cooperation to labor rights; and from education cooperation to cooperation on our most pressing regional and global challenges.

“The United States and Qatar also agreed to expand our longstanding educational cooperation with a new initiative in Doha. I proudly signed an agreement between US Embassy Doha and the Community College of Qatar (CCQ) to open an 'American Corner' at the CCQ library.” This signing will be“a welcoming space for education, gatherings, English language learning, and accessing resources from the United States that are provided free of charge to visitors; the CCQ American Corner will be part of the worldwide American Spaces network.”

Ambassador Davis revealed an imminent cooperation programme under which the US expertise would be utilised in teaching critical thinking and problem-solving in schools.“Next week, a two-week training program for teachers of English from 50 Qatari public schools, helping them integrate these higher-order thinking skills into their teaching,” he said.

He added,“A session dedicated to our shared economic prosperity set the stage for the June 2024 SelectUSA Summit, where Qatari companies and investors will explore lucrative opportunities in US markets.

“We are excited to close the multi-day dialogue with a session about continuing the legacy of Qatar's successful 2022 World Cup through the upcoming 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada."

Commenting on the fifth Strategic Dialogue in February 2022 in Qatar, Ambassador Davis said,“our two countries established plans to cooperate on a variety of projects, and I am proud to report significant progress that continues to this day”. He hailed Qatar as a successful and indispensable mediator in the current conflict in Gaza.