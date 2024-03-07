Cabinet Decides To Establish Labour Force Planning Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cabinet decided to establish a Labour Force Planning Committee in the Ministry of Labour, chaired by Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Samiakh Al Marri, and President of the Civil Services and Government Development Bureau of H E Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Khalifa as the Vice President.

The committee includes representatives from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Ministry of Labour, Qatar Central Bank, Qatar Energy, the Planning and Statistics Authority, and the Civil Services and Government Development Bureau.

This decision aligns with the third National Development Strategy, the final phase of the Qatar National Vision 2030, aiming for a radical transformation towards a more productive labour market that focuses on high-skilled jobs.

This will be achieved by relying on a base of developed Qatari talents and skills, employing highly skilled foreign talents, establishing a talent base with better education and a stronger incentive to work and produce, and employing over 20% of the Qatari workforce in the private sector.

According to the decision, the committee will specialize in coordinating efforts between government agencies and the private sector regarding effective manpower planning, overcoming challenges and obstacles, setting basic determinants and future visions for workforce employment in both government and private sectors, and analysing supply and demand outputs in light of economic and social changes.

The committee is also responsible for analyzing educational outputs in the country and aligning them with labour market needs.

It will propose appropriate solutions and direct education and training outputs to the required specialisations to bridge the gap between educational outputs and current and future labour market needs.

The committee will also evaluate manpower planning and programming in sectors according to best practices and applications, study and suggest changes in workforce employment ratios in governmental sectors and specific economic sectors in the private sector.

Qatar's goal is to enhance its workforce's capabilities, aiming for over 46% of all workers to possess high-level skills.

The strategy involves overhauling hiring practices, introducing innovative visa categories for business founders, independent professionals, students, and top-tier talents, and motivating the private sector to hire more Qataris for mid to high-level skilled roles.

Comprehensive skill enhancement initiatives, created and financed jointly with the private sector, are part of this plan.

Furthermore, the country seeks to make higher education more appealing to Qataris to satisfy the demands of the job market and to revise its governance system to ensure educational outcomes are in line with labour market requirements. These efforts are key components of Qatar's third National Development Strategy for 2030-2024.