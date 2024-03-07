Qatar, US Hold Session On International Affairs Within 6Th Strategic Dialogue In Washington

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The State of Qatar and the United States held a session on international affairs as part of the 6th Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue in Washington DC.

The Qatari side was led in the session by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, while the US side was led by HE Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

During the session, the two sides exchanged views and discussed developments of several regional and international issues, especially the situations in Afghanistan, Somalia, Sudan, Ukraine and Latin America.

Besides, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met separately on Tuesday with US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs H E Molly Phee, HE US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, US Special Envoy for Yemen H E Timothy Lenderking, US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger H E Carstens, and US Special Representative for Afghanistan H E Thomas West, on the sidelines of the 6th Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue in Washington DC.

The meetings discussed the strategic relations between the two countries, in addition to regional and international issues of common concern.