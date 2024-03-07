Ministry Of Labour Receives 4,931 Requests For New Recruitment In Feb

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Work Permits Department of the Ministry of Labour (MoL) received about 34,974 applications, including 4,931 for new recruitment, 25,460 for general work permits (extension of personal number), and 1,218 for special work permits (sponsorship of relatives / Gulf citizens / investors / property beneficiaries). The total number of applications for profession modification was 3,365.

The Ministry has released the monthly statistical bulletin for February 2024, which includes key statistics and figures of the labour sector in the country, as well as the results of inspection visits to various establishments subject to the labour law. Regarding the inspection visits to labour recruitment offices, the statistical bulletin reflected 253 inspection visits on recruitment offices, 248 of which ended without any notices, issuing one warning to remove a violation, and banning 4 companies.

The Labour Inspection Department carried out intensive inspection campaigns during the past February to monitor the compliance of establishments with the laws and ministerial decisions concerned with regulating the labour market in the country, with a total of 4,599 inspection visits in various areas, resulting in issuing warnings to 605 companies to remove violations, while the number of violation reports against companies was 717, and the number of inspection visits on work sites and workers' housing was about 1,675, distributed over 1,303 visits to work sites and 372 visits to workers' accommodations.

The Labour Disputes Department received 2,212 complaints, of which 390 were settled, and 172 were referred to the Labour Disputes Resolution Committees.

The Labour Disputes Department also received 67 reports from the public, all of which were resolved. The number of cases referred to the committees during the last month was about 1,422, and the total number of decisions issued by the Labour Disputes Settlement Committees stood at 572.