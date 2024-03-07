Qatar Participates In Working Group's Meeting On ISIS Foreign Terrorist Fighters

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Qatar participated in the meeting of a working group of the International Coalition against ISIS concerned with foreign terrorist fighters, held in The Hague, the Netherlands. The delegation of Qatar was chaired by Ambassador of Qatar to the Netherlands H E Dr. Mutlaq bin Majid Al Qahtani. The meeting dealt with discussing the importance of prosecuting foreign terrorists and the processes of rehabilitation and reintegration of those who return from conflict areas, in addition to the threats posed by ISIS-Khorasan in Afghanistan and in the African continent.