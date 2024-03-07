Five New E-Services For Food Safety System Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health announced adding five new electronic services in addition to the available services in the electronic food safety system Watheq, bringing the number of services provided within the system to (19) services.

New services include Inspection service of food consignment for export, Inspection service of food consignment for re-export, Request for Food Export Certificate, Request for a Food Re-export Certificate, and Request for Certificate verification.

Wassan Abdullah Al Baker, Director of the Food Safety Department, said,“The new e-services that have been launched are part of the continuous efforts aimed to developing the electronic food safety system, implementing automation plans for all services related to food safety and linking them electronically to facilitate the procedures for all stakeholders such as importers, suppliers, and regulatory authorities.”

The new services that have been launched contribute to facilitating and accelerating the procedures for inspecting food consignments at ports and electronic verification of health certificates for exported or re-exported food.

It is noteworthy that 6,253 food establishments were registered, 57,288 food products were approved, and 55,782 electronic transactions were done in the system since its launch in September 2022.

Regarding the inspection statistics, the number of shipments inspected since the launch of the system reached 305857 food consignments, as well as 5,926 local food establishments were inspected, in addition to the withdrawal of 19,251 samples at the ports and 37,851 samples during local inspection that were examined in food laboratories.

The Watheq e-system represents a controlled system for the food control process, which is based on the highest international standards and best practices that are subject to the international accreditation standards / ISO 17020, through three electronically linked systems, consisting of imported and exported food control System, the food control system in the local market, and the electronic management of food analysis laboratories.

The Watheq system, since its launch, has contributed to enhancing food safety and enhancing the efficiency of food safety Department in tracking food across the entire food chain, through accurate and fast control, inspection and tracking of food products in the markets.

The system also played an important role, which contributed to facilitating inspections during major sports events. the Watheq system has been accredited for inspection by all regulatory authorities during the hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and during the 2023 AFC Asian Cup hosted by the State of Qatar.