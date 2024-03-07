DIMDEX 2024 Concludes With Resounding Success

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The eighth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024), held under the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, and hosted and organised by the Qatar Armed Forces at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), concluded yesterday with strong presence from international and local exhibitors and a large number of visitors.

The eighth edition held under the theme of 'Igniting the Future Of Maritime Security and Beyond,' achieved unprecedented success, surpassing all previous editions. During the show, more than QR5bn worth of contracts were signed in addition to various MoUs and Letters of Intent and welcomed over 25,000 visitors, witnessing the participation of more than 200 international and national companies that showcased their latest innovations, technologies and comprehensive defence and maritime security solutions in addition to nine international pavilions that included various companies, authorities and institutions.

Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al Ansari, Chairman of the Organising Committee of DIMDEX 2024, stated,“The eighth edition of DIMDEX was a resounding success, with a large number of international and local companies participating, as well as more than 110 official VIP delegations. This year, the value of contracts exceeded QR5bn, reaffirming the international exhibition's position as a major platform for companies to facilitate agreements and lock-in commercial contracts, while the number of visitors was over 25,000.

DIMDEX also highlighted the latest innovations in the fields of technology, cyber security and artificial intelligence, which have all proven critical to the success of today's defence missions.”

He added,“DIMDEX demonstrates Qatar's commitment to offering a platform for showcasing the most modern defence innovations, as well as an opportunity for major companies to showcase solutions to the most pressing current and future challenges. The event also highlights the country's efforts to build long-term partnerships, expand economic prospects, and stimulate growth.

We look forward to a new and successful edition of DIMDEX in 2026, as we continue to contribute to the goals of the National Vision 2030 of achieving economic diversification and promoting development across various fields.”

National companies, authorities, and institutions had a notable presence, with an active participation from the Qatar Armed Forces and its various branches. The event also witnessed the inauguration of Project 401 for Special Operations.

The maritime defence exhibition this year expanded its offerings to include other critical defence categories that complement the maritime ecosystem's safety and security, with exhibitors showcasing their latest innovations and integrated solutions in this domain.

In addition to the main exhibition, the event hosted the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference in partnership with the Strategic Studies Centre, themed 'Economic Growth Prospects Amidst Security Challenges and Their Global Impact', and featured international speakers, academics and military leaders. Hamad Port also welcomed 8 warships as part of the visiting warships display. - QNA