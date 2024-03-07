Qatar Organ Donation Center, HMC Honour Organ Donors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari attended a ceremony honouring 93 organ donors and their families, hosted by the Qatar Organ Donation Center (Hiba) and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC).

During the ceremony, which marks another successful year for Qatar's Organ Transplant and Organ Donation Programs, 52 living kidney donors, 2 liver donors, and 17 bone marrow donors were honoured.

The event also honoured the families of 22 deceased donors whose selfless donations were able to support 42 transplant operations, including 30 kidney, nine liver and three lung transplants.

At the event, the Medal of Altruism was presented to living donors and the families of deceased donors. The event also saw acknowledgement of Qatari kidney transplant recipients who chose to have their transplant surgery in Qatar rather than going abroad for treatment.

Dr Abdalla Al Ansari, HMC's Chief Medical Officer, said the organization has worked tirelessly with the Qatar Center for Organ Transplantation to implement the tenets of the Doha Donation Accord.

“The people of Qatar, both citizens and residents, continue to show their support for Qatar's unique, world-class, and equitable organ donation and transplant programmes and we thank them for their unwavering support. I am proud of this tremendous accomplishment, and I would like to thank all of my colleagues at HMC and our cadres in all transplant and organ donation programs for their tireless efforts and dedication to their ongoing work.”

Dr. Riadh Fadhil, Director, Qatar Organ Donation Center and member of WHO Expert Group, said the nation's organ donor registry surpassed 530,000 registered donors, representing around 25 percent of Qatar's adult population.

“There are more than 131 nationalities represented in the registry that reflected positively on the rate of organ donation among all nationalities, which is a unique achievement – especially considering the registry was only established 10 years ago,” Dr. Fadhil said.

“Respect for human rights, autonomy and equity made Qatar a model of ethical and best clinical practice that is much-admired by the international transplant community,” he said.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Clinical Affairs and Director of Qatar Center for Organ Transplantation, Dr. Yousuf Al Maslamani, said Qatar's organ transplant program offers kidney, liver and lung transplant surgeries making HMC one of the most comprehensive transplant centers in the region.

“Since the start of our transplant program in 1986, we have worked hard and strengthened the exceptional care we provide to our patients. We have in place a multidisciplinary team with some leading international experts that enabled us to deliver the highest levels of care to our patients who need these procedures,” said Dr. Al Maslamani.