HBKU Launches International Symposium On Comparative Education Series

Doha, Qatar: H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation (QF), and Chairperson of Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) Board of Trustees, inaugurated the first edition of the International Symposium on Comparative Education series with a keynote speech.

H E Sheikha Hind welcomed participants and outlined the mission of the new symposium series, which aims to hold comparative discussions on classical Muslim scholars' perspectives on education and contrast them with modern-day approaches.

Remarking on the symposium's theme, she said:“We chose the great Islamic thinker Abu Hamid Al Ghazali because his enduring ideas continue to resonate with generations until today.” H E Sheikha Hind continued, emphasizing that“a good education is not just what the student, parent or even the country desires, but rather it should orient us all to what we should aspire for, by offering a holistic world view of how one ought to live in all domains of life.”

Organized by HBKU's College of Islamic Studies (CIS), the first International Symposium on Comparative Education gathered Islamic academics and scholars from around the world to exchange insights on the influential Muslim scholar Ghazali and how his legacy could help transform the field of education today. The event's discussions revolved around Ghazali's educational philosophy, his views on holistic learning, and the high importance he placed on learning as part of his Muslim identity.