UDST Receives 'Great Place To Work' Recognition

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Middle East.

The certification recognises employers who create an outstanding employee experience. It is attained by completing a two-step evaluation process which includes an anonymous employee survey and a thorough questionnaire about the workforce.

The survey, which was completed by UDST employees, measures the respondent's attitudes towards various aspects of the work culture such as respect, communication and leadership behaviour. The organisation's score is determined by the employees' feedback and independent analysis; hence the certification helps job seekers identify which institutions genuinely have a great culture. It also gives employers a recruiting advantage by providing a globally recognised and research-backed verification of great employee experience.

UDST was recognised as a choice workplace due to its continuous efforts in availing opportunities for professional and personal development to its staff. The leading institution believes that continuous learning and growth are essential for its employees to excel and reach their full potential.

President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi expressed his gratitude for receiving the recognition for the second time, saying:“Our exceptional team is the cornerstone of our success. From our esteemed faculty and committed staff to our ambitious interns, each member contributes to the vibrant work culture that defines UDST. Together, we are unwaveringly committed to advancing our vision of leading excellence in applied education and research.” Nasser Al Hajri, Human Capital Director at UDST, highlighted the exceptional work environment, noting:“Our policies and initiatives are crafted to empower our employees, offering opportunities for both professional and personal growth. From professional training, conferences, and keynote speaker series to top-notch wellness facilities, we prioritise fostering a healthy work-life balance for our team.”