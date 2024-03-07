Ooredoo Group Upgrades Business Solutions Offering, Partners With Avaya

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group announced yesterday a key partnership agreement with Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, that will see Ooredoo integrate Avaya's cutting-edge contact centre and unified communications solutions into its service offerings for business customers across multiple countries.

The agreement, signed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, marks a significant step towards upgrading the digital experiences of businesses across the region.

By leveraging Avaya's trusted technologies alongside Ooredoo's leading connectivity and digital services, businesses will gain access to a comprehensive suite of solutions available on-premise, through the cloud, or via a hybrid model. These solutions enable dependable, secure, and scalable communications, empowering businesses to excel in today's experience-driven economy.

Ahmad Abdulaziz Al Neama, Group Regional CEO, Ooredoo, said:“As businesses increasingly compete in an experience economy, delivering exceptional, personalized experiences has become paramount. Through our collaboration with Avaya, we are providing a turnkey Digital Services solution for businesses, enabling them to deliver outstanding experiences across the entire customer journey.” The partnership will equip Ooredoo's business customers with the tools they need to delight customers and engage colleagues in an increasingly digital world. Avaya's renowned solutions, trusted by millions of businesses worldwide, integrate advancements in communications, including voice, video, digital, and real-time collaboration, to upgrade business interactions and experiences.

Nour Al Atassi, Vice President – Service Providers, Avaya International, said:“Organisations across the region are seeking innovative communications solutions to engage customers and employees across multiple touchpoints. Our partnership with Ooredoo enables businesses to innovate at their own pace, supported by a market-leading digital transformation expert. We are excited to collaborate with Ooredoo and create new possibilities in business communications.”