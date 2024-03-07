Deputy PM Meets Burkina Minister, Directors Of Firms

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met yesterday with Minister of Defence of Burkina H E Faso Kassoum Coulibaly during his participation in the eighth edition of DIMDEX 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister also met separately with Chairman of Italy's Iveco Defence Vehicles Alessandro Nasi, CEO of Kongsberg Group Geir Haoy, President of Chinese company Cpmiec Li Jinan, CEO of SpinLaunch Jonathan Yani, President of Tubitak Bilgem Ali Gorcin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Italy's Fincantieri Marine Group Dario Deste, CEO and COO of Elettronica S.p.A. Domitilla Benign, during their participation in the activities of the 8th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024).

During the meetings, they discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to enhance and develop cooperation. The meetings with the Italian companies were attended by Qatari Military Attache to Italy Brigadier General (Naval) Hilal Ali Al Muhannadi and a number of senior officials of the armed forces and relevant companies.

