Al Araby2 TV Channel Unveils Ramadan Programmes

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar-based Al Araby2 television channel has unveiled its lineup of programmes for the month of Ramadan. The channel's traditionally festive Ramadan programming has been toned down this year due to the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

Al Araby2, part of the AlAraby Television Network, was launched two years ago. It broadcasts entertainment and cultural programmes across the Arab world and for Arab disapora in the West. This Ramadan, the channel will broadcast four Arabic TV series. These include a comedy series“Ma Ikhtalafna”, co-starring artists from several Arab countries; a Palestinians series“Bleeding Dust”; and Yemeni series“Safe Passage”, in addition to the channel's acquisition of rights to show season 2 of popular series 'Kasr Adam' (Breaking Bones).“Welcome Ramadan”, a live daily programme will also return for a second season, featuring guests from across the Arab region. There will also be programmes on the Palestinian issue.

Elias Khoury, Executive Director of Al Araby2, believed the Ramadan line-up is consistent with the different direction the channel seeks to establish.“This season, the choice was much more complicated. In contrast to our endeavor to maintain the distinguished level with which we appeared last year, this year's Ramadan season comes in the wake of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip,” he said.

Other Ramadan programmes include“Mosques Around the World”,“Ramadan Foods”, and“Food and Health”. The“Welcome Ramadan” returns with new and diverse segments featuring guests from Qatar, Algeria, Kuwait, Tunisia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Mauritania, Libya, and Iraq.

There will be storytelling sessions, a family cooking competition to present the best Ramadan dish, and other segments featuring artists including Palestinian artist Amer Hlehel and Moroccan artist Rashid Gholam.

Most of these Ramadan programmes will be aired from 5pm Jerusalem time until midnight.

Khoury told The Peninsula that special programmes this Ramadan include some extraordinary stories of resilience amid the war in the Gaza Strip. These include joyous occasions like people getting married amid the war, or someone opening a small business. He said the TV channel's programmes highlight the issues facing Arab societies.

Joseph Husseini, who heads acquisitions at AlAraby2, said the TV channel does not select and decide on programmes based on commercial interests only.“What matters to us is presenting serious works that respect the taste of the Arab viewer,” he said.

Husseini said the programmes reach the audience across the Arab world through the satellite channel, the television's website, and social media platforms. The TV channel has also launched a new mobile app, where people can watch live broadcasts.