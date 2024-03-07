Awqaf Ministry To Host Over 1,500 Activities During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs will organise over 1,500 religious, cultural and awareness activities during the holy month of Ramadan.

As many as 2,278 mosques have been readied for receiving worshipers for prayers and Taraweeh during the spiritual month. Most of the mosques will have designated places for women.

The Iftar programme will be held at 20 places where 700,000 Iftar meals will be provided to fasting people at the rate of 24,000 meals a day.

Details about Ramadan activities were given by Ministry officials in a press conference at Imam Muhammad bin AbdulWahhab Mosque yesterday.

Addressing the press conference, Director of Mosques Management Department Suleiman bin Jumaan Al-Qahtani said that the Department has readied the mosques well before the month of Ramadan.

(Left to right) Director of Mosques Management Department Suleiman bin Jumaan Al Qahtani, Director of Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center (Fanar) Dr Saleh Ali Al Akhen, Director of the Department of Religious Call and Guidance Malallah Abdul Rahman Al Jaber, Director of the Endowment Funds Department at the General Department of Endowments Jassim bin Hassan Bu Hazza, and Head of the Zakat Services Section of the Zakat Affairs Department Muhammad bin Jaber Al Baridi during a press conference yesterday.

He said that the preparation includes cleanliness and maintenance of the mosques, providing the needs of each mosque in terms of loudspeakers and necessary furnishers, and preparing women's prayer rooms in many mosques.

“The Department will open 12 new mosques by the beginning of Ramadan. Many Imams with good voice and mastery of recitation of holy Quran are prepared to lead the worshipers in Taraweeh and Qiyam prayers in mosques across the country,” said Al Qahtani.

He said that the Department will launch the second phase of the Imam app, which facilitates requests for Imams and muezzins.

“During the last ten days of the holy month, we will implement the Itikaf project in several mosques that will be announced later, in addition to publishing a list of the Eid prayer ground at the end of the month of Ramadan,” said Al Qahtani.

Director of the Endowment Funds Department at the General Department of Endowments Jassim bin Hassan Bu Hazza said that the Department will implement the Iftar Saim Project to offer iftar meals throughout Ramadan. He said that 15 Ramadan tents will be set up to dine Iftar meals to fasting people and Iftar meals will be distributed at five places.

“The Department will also implement a food basket project to provide basic food communities to needy families in coordination with Hifz Al Naama Center,” said Bu Hazza.

Head of the Zakat Services Section of the Zakat Affairs Department Muhammad bin Jaber Al Baridi said that the Department has intensified its efforts for communication with the beneficiaries and those entitled to zakat from the families registered with it as per the approved mechanisms.

He said that this is within the framework of enhancing its social role in serving society and working to provide the best services to needy people.

“The department works in two shifts, morning and evening, and receives cases and submits requests via the department's website. The department also implements a marketing advertising campaign to urge community members to pay zakat,” said Al Baridi. Director of the Department of Religious Call and Guidance Malallah Abdul Rahman Al Jaber said that the preaching plan for Ramadan 2024 includes the implementation of 1,400 activities covering all aspects of life and faith during the holy month, including mosque lessons; and seminars; competitions for children and adults, field visits to patients in hospitals.

Director of Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center (Fanar) Dr. Saleh Ali Al Akhen explained that the centre will provide a large number of Ramadan programs and events for communities residing in Qatar in several languages. He said that the Center will hold a course in the Arabic language for non-native speakers, and an introductory program for the Filipino community about the month of Ramadan and highlighting Qatari culture.

“The Center also holds a Ramadan competition for Muslims in several languages, as well as a Communities Forum, which hosts a number of preachers to present advocacy programmes,” said Al Akhen.