Qatar Slams Campaign Aimed At Dismantling UNRWA

New York: Qatar extended its thanks and appreciation to Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) H E Philippe Lazzarini for his courageous and responsible message addressed to the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in which he detailed in a professional and precise manner the details of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and to the members of his team who carry out their humanitarian message and implement UNRWA's mandate in extremely difficult and complex circumstances.

This came in the statement of Qatar delivered by Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani before the UNGA on the challenges facing the UNRWA in light of the message sent by UNRWA's Commissioner-General to the President of the UNGA.

She emphasized that Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the heinous massacre committed by the Israeli occupation in Gaza, on February 29, 2024, against unarmed civilians who were waiting for humanitarian aid to arrive in Gaza, which led to the fall of dozens of martyrs and wounded.

She added that Qatar calls for urgent international action to end this aggression immediately, in preparation for addressing the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, which threaten a real famine in northern Gaza as a result of the siege and bombing.

She said Qatar would continue its efforts in cooperation with regional and international partners to achieve an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians, and facilitate the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid into all areas of the Strip. She added that Qatar condemns the systematic targeting campaign aimed at dismantling UNRWA, and expresses its regret over the suspension of some donor countries' funding allocated to the agency, to which there is no alternative, and on which five million Palestinians depend.