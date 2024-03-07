7 Killed, 15 Injured In Russian Attacks On Cities In Ukraine

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, March 7 (IANS) At least seven people were killed and 15 others were injured, with children reported among the casualties in Russian attacks against Ukraine a day ago, the Ukrainian authorities said on Thursday as quoted by media reports.

Civilian casaulties were reported by regional officials in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, The Kyiv Independent reported.

In Odesa, the military reported that five people had been killed and several others injured after Russia targeted the city's port with a missile during a visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"(The attack) is in no way connected to a specific visit, but it is related to the terror that (Russia) is very methodically carrying out," said Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command.

Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region was targeted three times during the day on Wednesday, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

An attack drone injured an elderly woman, and a large fire broke out when a Russian artillery attack targeted a shopping centre. There were no victims, but the fire spread to cover more than 4,000 square metre, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Russian attacks in Donetsk region killed one person in the village of Netailove, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One attack injured two people in the village of Kleban-Byk, and another attack injured a person in Pokrovsk, according to Filashkin.

In the village of Borova in Kharkiv region, a Russian missile strike killed a 70-year-old man and injured seven others.

"A woman was rescued from the rubble, her five children were injured, as well as a man from a neighbouring house," Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram. The strike damaged 12 houses in the village.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Russian forces attacked a training ground used by the State Emergency Service. The drone attack set fire to the building, destroying the site.

There were no casaulties, according to the State Emergency Service.

In Kherson region, four people were injured, and 16 homes were damaged on Wednesday as a result of Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Among the injured were a 59-year-old man and 58-year-old woman, who are husband and wife. They suffered blast injuries when a drone dropped an explosive onto their home in the city of Beryslav.

In the city of Kherson, Russian attacks damaged an educational institution, a gas pipeline, a car and port infrastructure.

Sumy, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions also came under attack over Wednesday, but no civilian casaulties were reported.