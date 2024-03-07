King, Queen Express Best Wishes To Jordanian Women On International Women's Day

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania on Monday extended best wishes to Jordanian women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

At a meeting for Their Majesties with Jordanian women from several governorates at Al Husseiniya Palace, King Abdullah highlighted the vital political, economic, and cultural role of women in Jordanian society, adding that they are an example of generosity and achievements, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty also stressed the importance of women's participation in Jordan's ongoing development and modernisation efforts.

The King expressed his confidence in and support for Jordanian women's potential for innovation and excellence, commending their persistence to leave an indelible impact on their communities.

For her part, Queen Rania commended His Majesty's support for Jordanian women and his belief in their capabilities to work and excel in several fields.

Her Majesty thanked the King for his keenness to create opportunities for all women, and for believing in them as an integral partner in the nation's progress.

The Queen commended Jordanian women for excelling in various sectors, while also working tirelessly to build families and raise new generations.

The attendees expressed appreciation for Their Majesties' continuous support to enable Jordanian women to contribute actively to Jordan's advancement, and for their belief in women's potential.

They reaffirmed their dedication to serving Jordan, and their keenness to capitalise on opportunities to enhance women's role across the political, economic, social and development-related fields.



