               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Coclé Is The 2024 National Youth Baseball Champions


3/7/2024 4:29:26 AM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Coclé was crowned national youth baseball champions after beating Panama Metro by 3 to 2 in the 7th game of the Final Series that took place at Rod Carew Stadium.
A triple by Aníbal Sánchez in the bottom of the eighth inning brought Raúl Vallarino to the plate that scored the winning run that broke the tie to create the victory.
Coclé won its fourth youth title in its history and became the first team to reverse a three-game deficit to win a final series in the national youth tournaments.

MENAFN07032024000218011062ID1107946697

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search