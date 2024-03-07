Coclé Is The 2024 National Youth Baseball Champions

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Coclé was crowned national youth baseball champions after beating Panama Metro by 3 to 2 in the 7th game of the Final Series that took place at Rod Carew Stadium.
A triple by Aníbal Sánchez in the bottom of the eighth inning brought Raúl Vallarino to the plate that scored the winning run that broke the tie to create the victory.
Coclé won its fourth youth title in its history and became the first team to reverse a three-game deficit to win a final series in the national youth tournaments.
