cyan AG: Orange Spain is implementing cyan's digital security solutions to offer online safety for its over 17,1 million mobile subscribers

Munich, March 7, 2024 – cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions today announced that Orange Spain, the second largest communication service provider in Spain, has selected cyan digital security to provide cybersecurity solutions for its customers. The partnership includes a range of network-integrated and device-based products for mobile devices, which have been implemented and are available from now on. Cyan's network-based cybersecurity solution is deployed for mobile subscribers of Orange Spain, bringing state-of-the-art cyber-threat detection through cyan's proprietary and patented threat intelligence platform to the Iberic peninsula for the first time. The products are intended for the business as well as the consumer segment, with the later benefiting from cyan's Child Protection as well.



“We know that our customers are worried about how to protect themselves of online fraud. That is why we have launched an advanced cybersecurity product -“Ciber Protección by Orange”. With this launch we reinforce Orange network positioning by addressing our customers need, ensuring their data and online transactions are protected”, said Angélica Sánchez, Business & Marketing Director at Orange España .“With cyan's network-integrated security we provide a convenient, yet powerful value-added service to our customers to surf worry-free.”



“Leveraging our years of expertise in our proprietary threat intelligence, we have crafted a cybersecurity solution ready to seamlessly serve millions of Orange customers. Our network-integrated security product in partnership with the leading network operators makes this possible,” explained Thomas Kicker, CEO of cyan AG .“We are happy to expand our cybersecurity solution within Orange Group and jointly offer online protection to 17,1 million subscribers in Spain.”



About Orange Spain

Orange Spain is the second market of the Orange Group, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators. With a project based on innovation, convergence, and value generation, Orange recorded a turnover of 4.698 billion euros in Spain in 2023 and has nearly 21.7 million customers (residential and business), who enjoy advanced telecommunications and entertainment services through its various brands.



In its commitment to contribute to positioning Spain among the leading countries in next-generation networks and preparing the new digital society, Orange Spain is carrying out an ambitious project to deploy fixed infrastructures (up to 10Gbps fiber optic for homes and businesses) and mobile networks (4G/5G/5G+). Additionally, Orange is working to play a relevant role in new businesses such as insurance or healthcare, while maintaining its essence as a committed and responsible operator.



For more information: .



About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers, mobile network providers and financial service providers. cyan's solutions are integrated as white label products into the infrastructure of business partners, who then offer those to their end customers in a B2B2C model under their own brand.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan's customers include among others Orange, the telecom group Magenta (Deutsche Telekom/T-Mobile), Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) and dtac (Telenor Group).



More information at: .



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Tel. +49 89 71042 2073

E-Mail: ...



cyan AG Press Contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Tel. +49 40 60 91 86 65

E-Mail: ...

