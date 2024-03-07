EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

PUMA SE (ISIN: DE00069696303 WKN: 696960) PUMA WAY 1, D-91074 Herzogenaurach Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Herzogenaurach, 7 March 2024 - As published on 29 February 2024, the Management Board of PUMA SE has resolved to buy back own shares for a total purchase price of a maximum of €100 million via the stock-exchange in the period between 7 March 2024 and, at the latest, 6 May 2025. Based on the closing price in Xetra-trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 6 March 2024 of € 41.43

this would amount to up to 1.6% of the share capital and correspond to up to 2,413,709 shares. The repurchased shares are to be retired. The buyback is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 7 May 2020. The buyback will be carried in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the rules of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures (“Regulation (EU) 2016/1052”). The buyback will be carried out by instructing an independent financial service provider. The financial service provider is obliged to carry out the acquisition of PUMA SE shares in keeping with the above-mentioned rules and to comply with the provisions of the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 7 May 2020. In particular, the financial service provider is obliged to observe the trading conditions of Article 3 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The financial service provider will make its decisions regarding the timing of share acquisitions independently of and without influence by PUMA SE, according to Article 4 para. 2 b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. PUMA SE will thus not exercise control over the financial service provider's decisions in this respect. In accordance with applicable legal requirements, the share buyback may at any time be terminated, suspended or resumed, as the case may be. Information on the transactions relating to the share buyback will be adequately disclosed no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution of such transactions in detailed and aggregated form. In addition, PUMA SE will post on its website the transactions disclosed and keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure. Herzogenaurach, 7 March 2024 Management Board



