Haryana CM To Launch Drone Training For Women Shgs To Revolutionise Agriculture

(MENAFN- KNN India) Haryana, Mar 7 (KNN) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the initiation of drone training for 5,000 women in the state in a move towards agricultural innovation and women empowerment.

During the 'Lakhpati Didi' sammelan held in Karnal, Chief Minister Khattar highlighted the pivotal role of women in driving progress within the agrarian state.

He emphasised that 500 self-help groups have been selected for the first phase, with ten women fr0m each group slated to undergo drone training.

Khattar stressed the importance of integrating drones into farming practices, particularly for tasks like spraying nano urea and liquid urea, traditionally performed manually by farmers.

Highlighting the broader scope of drone utilisation, Khattar revealed plans to deploy drones for traffic management, mining operations, and surveying unauthorised colonies.

With women fr0m the 'Lakhpati Didi' program set to operate these drones, the initiative not only promotes technological proficiency among women but also enhances their economic independence.

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support, Khattar underscored the government's commitment to empowering women through innovative schemes.

The 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative aims to foster economic independence among rural women, with a target of creating three lakh financially empowered women in Haryana.

Chief Minister Khattar emphasised the transformative impact of educated and empowered women, asserting that their progress uplifts entire families and strengthens future generations.

With approximately 55,000 self-help groups comprising six lakh women actively engaged in livelihood activities, the government is keen on facilitating market access for their products.

To bolster market access, Khattar announced the establishment of 'Sanjha Bazaars' in every city and town, enabling self-help groups to sell their goods.

Additionally, government shops at bus stands will prioritise women and self-help groups for product sales.

Underlining the success of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, Khattar highlighted the strides made by girls in various fields, including education, sports, science, and medicine.

Furthermore, the government's commitment to women's safety is evident through initiatives like setting up 32 women's police stations across the state.

(KNN Bureau)