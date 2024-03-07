Google Temporarily Halts Dispute With Indian App Developers Over Billing Policy By Four Months

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 7 (KNN) Google and Indian app developers have decided to pause their dispute over the tech giant's billing policy for a duration of four months.

Among the affected apps was the popular matrimony app, Shaadi.

However, following pushback from the Indian government and startup community, most delisted apps, including Shaadi, were reinstated.

Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group, expressed gratitude to union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar for their intervention in the dispute.

He highlighted the significance of the temporary resolution, stating that it provides relief to the Indian startup ecosystem.

Mittal revealed that a 120-day period has been agreed upon to devise a solution that promotes fair competition and does not promote monopolistic practices.

Google has agreed to temporarily reinstate the delisted apps and has extended payment timelines for affected companies until a final resolution is reached.

While Google will continue invoicing its applicable service fees during this period, discussions are underway to find a non-monopolistic solution that aligns with free-market principles.

This decision comes after Google's removal of more than 10 Indian apps from the Play Store for not adhering to its policy regarding service fees for in-app purchases.

The conflict arose when Google enforced its policy, requiring app developers to pay a service fee when users opt for in-app payment options other than Google's.

Vaishnaw, a vocal supporter of startups, emphasised the importance of reinstating the apps to their pre-removal status during discussions with Google executives.

The dispute underscores the challenges faced by app developers in navigating Google's billing policies, which levy significant fees for in-app purchases and subscriptions.

Companies reported a substantial reduction in revenue within a day of being delisted, highlighting the financial impact of such actions.

