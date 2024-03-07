US Secretary of State, Jordanian Foreign Minister discuss ongoing Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) According to a statement from the State Department, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi engaged in discussions on Thursday regarding the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, which has persisted for 153 days.



During their phone conversation, Blinken expressed gratitude to Safadi for Jordan's collaborative efforts in providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians. This acknowledgment underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing the humanitarian needs arising from the protracted conflict in Gaza.



During their conversation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi explored strategies aimed at achieving "an urgent and sustainable ceasefire" in Gaza for a minimum of six weeks. As part of this prospective agreement, efforts would be directed towards facilitating the release of hostages and enhancing humanitarian assistance to the affected population.



In addition to discussing ceasefire efforts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the crucial importance of maintaining the historical status quo of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. Meanwhile, Israel has conducted a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which Tel Aviv claims resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 people.



The conflict has led to devastating consequences, with over 30,700 Palestinians killed and more than 72,000 others injured amid widespread destruction and shortages of essential resources. Israel's imposition of a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, particularly impacting residents of northern Gaza, who are facing severe food shortages and are on the brink of starvation.



The Israeli military campaign has forced 85 percent of Gaza's population into internal displacement, amidst acute scarcities of food, clean water, and medicine. Moreover, UN reports indicate that 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.



Amidst these dire circumstances, Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice. In a significant development, an interim ruling issued in January mandated Tel Aviv to cease genocidal acts and take concrete measures to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza. These developments underscore the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities and a comprehensive resolution to the protracted conflict in the region.

MENAFN07032024000045015839ID1107946646