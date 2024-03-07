Etihad Aviation Group chief executive plans potential IPO amid return to profitability

(MENAFN) Antonualdo Neves, CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, has announced the company's return to profitability and its strategic efforts to enhance transparency, governance, and financial stability in preparation for a potential initial public offering (IPO). Neves revealed that Etihad Airways, owned by the Abu Dhabi government wealth fund, ADQ, has recorded net profits for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023, marking a significant milestone in its financial performance.



With Bloomberg reporting that ADQ is exploring the possibility of an IPO for Etihad Airways in the near future, Neves emphasized the company's commitment to readiness for such a move. Since assuming leadership of the airline after ADQ's acquisition in October 2022, Neves has been actively working towards improving Etihad's financial health and operational efficiency. He highlighted the importance of being prepared for an IPO when the timing is deemed appropriate.



Neves, a seasoned aviation executive who previously led Brazilian airline Azul through its IPO in 2017, emphasized the significance of transparency and governance in Etihad's journey towards a potential public listing. While ADQ holds the authority to make decisions regarding IPOs for its portfolio companies, Neves affirmed Etihad's dedication to aligning with ADQ's strategic objectives and positioning itself as a viable candidate for public offering.



As Etihad Aviation Group continues its efforts to enhance its financial position and operational performance, the prospect of an IPO represents a significant milestone in the company's evolution. Neves' leadership underscores a commitment to transparency, governance, and financial resilience, paving the way for potential growth and expansion opportunities in the dynamic aviation industry landscape.

