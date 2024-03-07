Egyptian banks enact strategic move to boost currency exchange, monetary policy

(MENAFN) Mohamed Al-Atrabi, head of the Federation of Egyptian Banks and the Bank of Egypt, lauded the recent decision by the Bank of Egypt to liberalize the exchange rate of the Egyptian pound, describing it as a bold and strategic move. He emphasized that this decision is expected to effectively eliminate the parallel market for the dollar, signaling a significant shift in currency exchange dynamics in Egypt.



In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Al-Atrabi commended the timing of the decision, which coincided with the Egyptian Central Bank's decision to raise interest rates by 600 basis points. This simultaneous action underscores the government's proactive approach to addressing economic challenges and stabilizing the currency market. Additionally, he highlighted Banque Misr's initiative to offer triple certificates with decreasing returns, featuring an attractive interest rate of up to 30 percent, as another positive development aimed at bolstering investor confidence and attracting capital inflows.



The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Egypt announced a series of rate increases, including raising overnight deposit and lending rates, as well as the central bank's main operation rate by 600 basis points. These adjustments bring the rates to 27.25 percent, 28.25 percent, and 27.75 percent, respectively. Furthermore, the Central Bank of Egypt raised credit and discount rates by 600 basis points to reach 27.75 percent, signaling a comprehensive effort to tighten monetary policy and address inflationary pressures.



These measures reflect a concerted effort by Egyptian authorities to strengthen the country's currency exchange system and monetary policy framework. By implementing bold initiatives and proactive measures, Egypt aims to foster economic stability, attract foreign investment, and pave the way for sustainable growth in the face of ongoing economic challenges.

