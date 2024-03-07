Afghanistan-Ireland ODI Series Begins Today

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Ireland are all set to square off in the opener of the three-match One-Day International series today (Thursday) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The match would commence at 4:00pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page.

On the eve of the clash, Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi told a press conference his guys were fully prepared for the series.

Referring to recent losses of the national squad, he acknowledged it was a tough time for the team, but Afghans should support them to come back stronger.

About to the fitness of players, Shahidi said:“During the tour of Sri Lanka, Azmatullah Omarzai was injured in his leg and had a little pain in his hamstring, but he would be part of the Afghanistan team in the series.”

With regard to two key spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the captain said:“As far as I know, both of them will be part of the team for the T20 series against Ireland.”

Earlier, Ireland had beaten Afghanistan by six wickets in the one-off Test match.

