TV Series Featuring Actors' Relatives Compete For Ramadan Viewership

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Ramadan season was always a fierce battleground for television ratings, as both local and satellite channels offer a variety of shows to attract viewers. This year, the competition was even more intense, as some of the most popular actors were joined by their family members in starring roles. Among them were the son of comedy legend Adel Imam, the son of drama veteran Yehia Al-Fakharani, the son and brother of action star Amr Saad, and the two daughters of the late comedian Samir Ghanem, who passed away last year. Some critics have accused these actors of monopolizing the Ramadan screen, while others have praised their talent and charisma. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the series that feature actors' relatives this Ramadan.

Mem Empire

Khaled Al-Nabawi was one of the most respected actors in the Arab world, known for his diverse and challenging roles. His son, Nour Al-Nabawi, was following in his footsteps, and has already appeared with him in the series“Rajieen Yahwa”. This Ramadan, they were teaming up again in the series“Mem Empire”, where they play father and son on-screen as well. The series revolves around the conflict between two powerful families, the Abu Al-Majd and the Al-Sheikh, over the control of a media empire. Nour Al-Nabawi has shared some behind-the-scenes photos and videos on his Instagram account, showing the chemistry and humor between him and his father. In one of his posts, he wrote:“Remember these names well, because inside the fight everything was forgotten, Mukhtar and Marwan Abu Al-Majd.”

The series also stars Hala Shiha, Mayan Al-Sayed, Nashwa Mustafa, Mahmoud Hafez, Hajar Al-Sarraj, Muhammad Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, Elham Safi Al-Din, Iman Al-Sayed, Nourhan Mansour, Laila Ezz Al-Arab, Yara Azmi, Mona Zaher, Adam Wahdan and others. It was written by Muhammad Suleiman Abdel Malek and directed by Muhammad Salama.

Al-Maddah

One of the most anticipated series was“Al-Maddah,” which marked the fourth season of the successful franchise starring the renowned actor Hamada Hilal. This season also features the acting debut of his son Youssef Hilal, who plays his father's younger brother. Youssef has been sharing photos of himself behind the scenes and the show's poster on his Instagram account.

The series also boasts a star-studded cast, including Fathi Abdel Wahab, Sahar Al-Sayegh, Khaled Sarhan, Heba Magdy, Donia Abdel Aziz, Hanan Suleiman, Sobhi Khalil, Hamza Al-Aili, Safaa Galal, Hala Al-Saeed, Mahmoud Amer, and more. The series was written by Amin Gamal and directed by Ahmed Samir Farag.

Sir Elahi

Another series that features a mother-daughter duo was“Sir Elahi,” starring the veteran actress Rogina and her daughter Maryam Ashraf Zaki. This was the second year in a row that the two have appeared together in a Ramadan series, after their acclaimed performance in“Setham” last year. Maryam has expressed her excitement about participating in the Ramadan season for the second year and was still filming her scenes with director Raouf Abdel Aziz. She has also admitted that she sometimes feels nervous and scared during filming, but she always tries to overcome her anxiety with the help of the show's stars.

“Sir Elahi” has a large ensemble cast, including Ahmed Magdy, Mai Selim, Rasha Mahdy, Mohamed Tharwat, Noha Abdeen, Rana Rais, Mahmoud Al-Hadini, Salah Abdullah, Ahmed Badir, Mimi Gamal, Ahmed Salama, Mohsen Mansour, Murad Makram, Mahmoud Hegazy, Maryam Ashraf Zaki, Youssef Al-Asadi, and others. The series was written by Amin Jamal and directed by Raouf Abdel Aziz.

Al-Muharib

A humorous situation arises in the series“Al-Muharib,” where the young actress Malak Zaher argues with her father, Ahmed Zaher, over the pronunciation of her artistic name. In a sarcastic video clip posted on her Instagram, Malak can be seen in a caravan, insisting that her full name should be used, regardless of their familial relationship. Malak was excited about her role in the series and has shared pictures from the set on Instagram, expressing her enthusiasm for the character Randa. She has also left a comment on one of the photos, hinting at Randa's personality and inviting viewers to guess her actions.

The series“Al-Muharib” has an impressive cast, including Hassan El-Raddad, Ahmed Zaher, Nahed Al-Sibai, Nermin El-Feki, Menna Fadali, Tamer Abdel Moneim, Malak Ahmed Zaher, Salwa Othman, Abed Anani, Nour Mahmoud, Ahmed Anan, Samaa Ibrahim, Afaf Shuaib, Ghofran Muhammad, Mahmoud Al-Laithi, Mahmoud Amr Mahmoud Yassin, Hassan Eid, and more. The series follows the story of a young man from Upper Egypt who moves to Cairo with his family. After his father's death, he ought to work to support his family until he uncovered a shocking secret that changes his life forever. The series was written by Muhammad Sayed Bashir and directed by Sherine Adel.

Rahil

Veteran actor Ahmed Siam and his daughter, Basant Siam, were also featured in the“Rahil” series. Basant has recently joined the series and was still filming her scenes. The“Rahil” series stars Yasmine Sabry, Ahmed Salah Hosni, Ezzat Zein, Lubna Wence, Mai Al-Qadi, Mohamed Kilani, and Hazem Samir. The series was written by Mohamed Abdel Moati and directed by Mohamed Abdel Salam. Basant Siam has participated in various cinematic, dramatic, and theatrical productions, including“Haza El Masaa,”“Azmi and Ashjan,”“Shebr Mayya,”“Harb Ahleya,” and the movie“Zombie” featuring Ali Rabie, as well as the play“Anstuna” starring Donia Samir Ghanem and directed by Khaled Galal.