Oil rates hold steady despite US demand decline, Middle East tensions

(MENAFN) Oil rates remained relatively stable on Thursday despite data indicating a decline in demand in the US, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to influence market dynamics.



Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded at USD82.92 per barrel at 10:26 a.m. local time (0726 GMT), representing a slight decrease of 0.05 percent from the previous session's closing price of USD82.96 per barrel. Similarly, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at USD79.14 per barrel at the same time, marking a marginal increase of 0.01 percent compared to the previous session's close at USD79.13 per barrel.



The Energy Information Administration's report on Wednesday revealed a 1.4-million-barrel increase in US commercial crude oil inventories, while the American Petroleum Institute's estimate released earlier indicated a rise of 423,000 barrels last week. This consistent buildup in inventory suggests weakening demand in the US, the largest oil consumer globally, and consequently exerts downward pressure on prices.



Despite these demand concerns, ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have contributed to keeping oil prices buoyant. Yemen's Houthi group reported airstrikes by the US and UK on Al Hudaydah International Airport in western Yemen, following an attack by Houthis on the Barbados-flagged True Confidence cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, which resulted in casualties among sailors.



The escalation of tensions in the region has heightened supply concerns, further supporting oil prices amid the delicate balance between demand dynamics and geopolitical developments.

