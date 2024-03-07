Sabotage disturbs Tesla manufacturing processes in Germany

(MENAFN) Tesla, the renowned American electric car manufacturer, faced a significant setback at its factory in Brandenburg as operations came to a halt due to sabotage targeting the power supplies feeding the facility. The disruption resulted in substantial material losses, amounting to several million euros, according to factory director Andre Tereg, who lamented the economic damage, estimating it to be in the billions.



The sabotage, believed to be the work of unidentified individuals, involved setting fire to the electricity tower responsible for supplying energy to the Tesla factory. As a result, production was severely impacted, with Tereg expressing concerns about the inability to manufacture and sell vehicles during the power outage. He estimated that over a thousand cars would be lost per day and anticipated production to be canceled for at least a week.



The German Federal Police revealed that they had received a letter from the extreme left-wing group Vulcano, claiming responsibility for the attack on the energy supplies feeding the Tesla factory. The group affirmed the veracity of their involvement in the incident, heightening concerns about security and the ramifications of such acts of sabotage.



Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, condemned the attack on his company's sole factory in Europe. In a statement, Musk criticized the disruption of electric car production, emphasizing the importance of transitioning away from fossil fuels. The incident underscores the challenges faced by companies in maintaining operational continuity and security, particularly in the context of advancing sustainable technologies and combating climate change.

