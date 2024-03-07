'Important That Japan Appreciates Pace Of Change In India': Jaishankar At Raisina Roundtable

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Emphasizing on how India today is a different, more developed country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said it is important that Japan appreciate the pace of change in India is in Japan on a three-day visit from March 6-8. The EAM participated in the first Raisina Roundtable organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in Tokyo today.“I think it is important that Japan today appreciates the pace of change in India,” Jaishankar said, adding that India today is a country \"which is building 28 kms of highway every day, which is creating 8 new airports every year, which is establishing one and half- to two metros every year, which has for the last 10 years built two new colleges every day.\"The EAM highlighted the development the country has achieved on the technical fronts and said that India is a 'very different country today'.\"This transformation of India makes us a more effective and credible partner, whether it is ease of doing business, ease of living, digital delivery, startup and innovation culture or shaping the international agenda, India is clearly a very different country today,\" Jaishankar said also elaborated on the major corridors India is working on both of its east and west and said that Japan and India have 'converging views about it.

“They include the India Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMAC) initiative through the Arabian peninsula and the international north-south transport corridor and towards east the trilateral highway...these corridors when completed will connect the Atlantic to the Pacific through Asia,” the EAM said.

“Two nations (India and Japan) have converging views about the need for transparent and collaborative connectivity.”'Voice of Global South'India is conscious of its responsibility as the 'voice of Global South', said Jaishankar elaborating on the country's efforts of in development across 78 nations.\"As the voice of the global south, India is conscious of the responsibility, our development efforts today span 78 nations across different continents,\" the EAM said also questioned Japan on if the two countries can work together to strengthen defence systems. \"Can India and Japan coordinate in regard to their developmental systems? Maritime safety and security have become particularly pressing concerns. We can see that at the Red Sea, we had first casualties...it is also necessary to strengthen our defence capabilities for the benefit of the larger region.\"The Houthis have been carrying out attacks on commercial and military shipping in Red Sea since November, halting global trade route. The Houthis initially said that they would target Israel-linked ships in a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, but later expanded their targets to include vessels linked to the United Kingdom and the US is in Japan for the 16th India-Japan Foreign Minister's Strategic Dialogue with his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa two ministers are expected to discuss issues of bilateral, regional and global importance, and exchange views on cooperation for a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, according to MEA.

